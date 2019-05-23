OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera is about to get better

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a great phone, but one aspect that’s not considered so great is its camera, as despite having three lenses on the back many users seemingly don’t consider it a rival for other flagship snappers – but that could soon change.

Following criticism about the camera on the official OnePlus forums, a staff member has revealed that a software update for it is coming “in the next week or so.”

The update apparently includes improvements to both HDR and Nightscape mode, the latter being used for low light photography. The update is also said to make other tweaks to the camera, and according to the staffer “from our test, photos look substantially better.”

So it sounds like this update could make a significant difference to the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera performance, but this isn’t the first or last camera update.

An update rolled out at launch which, among other things, claimed to optimize photo quality. While looking ahead, the staffer has said “certainly more tweaks are on-going and we need more time for testing. They will be released in the following system updates.” So expect the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera to get better still over time.

If OnePlus can significantly improve the camera then that should remove one of very few weak points the phone has. We gave the OnePlus 7 Pro 4.5 stars in our review, with our only other major issues being the cost (which is still lower than most flagships), and the tall display, which might be a problem for those with smaller hands.

When the update lands, we'll be sure to download it to see if it brings the changes OnePlus hopes it will.

