Nokia and IBM spin-off Kyndryl partner on private 4G and 5G

Nokia and Kyndryl, the managed infrastructure services business spun off by IBM last year, have entered into a partnership that will see the two develop and provide private cellular networking and edge computing services to enterprises.

A private 4G or 5G network provides dedicated access to a specific customer, using either licensed, unlicensed or shared spectrum, with no resources shared by any third party.

By pursuing this route, customers can define the scale, pace of rollout, and technology used, while guaranteeing a certain level of performance for their applications.

Private 4G and 5G

Private networks can be built with or without the assistance of a traditional mobile operator, with many IT firms and telecoms equipment manufacturers now selling products and services directly to end users.

This particular partnership will combine Nokia’s networking technology, including Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), with Kyndryl’s consultancy, design management, and managed services expertise.

The collaboration has already seen proof of concept and live deployments of 4G and 5G networks supporting Industry 4.0, health and safety, asset tracking, and other applications, while the two parties will also look at how they can create new innovations in areas like edge cloud, networking, cellular core and network operations technology.

For Nokia, which has been actively courting enterprises in recent years, the partnership offers another route to market. Meanwhile, Kyndryl gets access to Nokia’s networking innovations as it targets an area of high growth.

“By combining Kyndryl’s world-class services expertise and global reach with Nokia’s mission-critical, industry leading private wireless and industrial edge computing solutions, we will enable even more organisations to transform their operations, accelerate their digitalization journey and reap the benefits of Industry 4.0,” said Chris Johnson, head of Nokia’s global enterprise business.

“As enterprises across every industry are seeking new ways to digitally transform their operations, 5G and edge computing grow so they can harness the promise of these emerging technologies,” added Paul Savill, global practice leader of network and edge compute for Kyndryl.

“By collaborating with Nokia, we’re taking another step forward in helping our customers unlock the power of LTE and 5G through a secure, private environment that helps them deliver tailored enterprise grade edge solutions that drive new value for their bottom lines and next gen customer experiences.”