Missed yesterday’s Nintendo Switch deal on Amazon AU? Here's your chance

UPDATE: The lightning deal is 100% claimed, but if you sign up for the waitlist you could get lucky.

Amazon Australia’s Prime Day sales have offered up some real tech treats for us over the last 24 hours, but for those chasing a cheap Nintendo Switch, the 'Lightning' deal that was on offer yesterday really lived up to its name – it only lasted 50 seconds before the allocated stock was exhausted.

If you missed out don't fret, as Amazon's announced that you'll get another chance to score Nintendo’s latest and greatest console for the cheapest price Australia has seen it.

A representative for Amazon Australia has told TechRadar that another Switch Lightning Deal will come along this afternoon, and it looks it'll be at 4:00PM on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

“ Nintendo Switch was snapped up by customers in under a minute yesterday. Responding to the overwhelming customer demand, a new Nintendo Switch Lightning Deal will go live later today, allowing more members to access the great deal.”

Nintendo Switch console | was $469, sale price $315 Nintendo’s latest console is brimming with excellent titles, from the latest Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild to Super Mario Odyssey, and it has barely seen a price drop in recent months. Grab it from Amazon’s Prime day sale and you'll save big time.View Deal