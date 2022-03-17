Live: Hogwarts Legacy reveal - first look at Harry Potter RPG gameplay

Tonight's Sony State of Play is about to kick off and it's a dedicated look at Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter RPG that Warner Bros. has been working on for years. After years of rumors, the developer finally released a reveal trailer back in 2020 but since then we've heard little about how the game will play, let alone seen it in action.

Tonight's State of Play will be the first time we see Hogwarts Legacy in action and it should also be an opportunity to get a real sense of how the Harry Potter RPG will play.

Of course, Hogwarts Legacy is not without controversy. The author of the Harry Potter books, JK Rowling, has been accused of making transphobic statements in recent years. Fans of the series and the game are being left to decide whether they feel comfortable buying a game that will see some of its profits going to the author.

Hopefully the State of Play will address the ways the developer hopes to be inclusive for players.

You can watch the whole video for yourself below: