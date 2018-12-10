Katy Perry to appear in Final Fantasy mobile game

Katy Perry is coming to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius later this week.

Square Enix revealed the "California Gurls" artist will join the mobile game on December 12, lending her likeness to multiple playable characters for a limited time. In addition, Perry has released an original song for the game, titled Immortal Flame.

You can check the music video out below:

This isn't the first time Perry has made an appearance in a videogame. She previously appeared as a character in The Sims 3: Showtime Collector's Edition, which included a 'Sweet Treats' pack inspired by her California Gurls music video.

It's also not the first time a pop artist has appeared in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, as Ariana Grande appeared as a guest character for a limited time back in 2017.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available to download for iOS and Android.