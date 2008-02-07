Porn site hacked to death by Turkish puritans

A Turkish hacking group has launched a stinging attack on RedTube.com, one of the most popular porn sites on the web. The group, which calls itself ‘Hacked Netdevilz’ managed to close down RedTube, which is known among porn fans as the ‘YouTube of porn’.

The porn site was attacked yesterday, and once hackers had seized control of it, they closed it down and left only a simple message for disappointed horny teenagers to read. "No porn! We're not the first but we're the best," the message is reported to have said.

Free porn

According to internet tracking sites, RedTube is actually among the top 50 most popular sites on the internet, attracting millions of unique visitors a month. The site is very similar to YouTube in the way that it allows anyone to upload streaming porn videos and allows people to view them free of charge.

It’s backed up now on a different server, but worryingly for the boffins behind the site, they still don’t know how the hackers got in. And that means it might happen again.

