Opera bringing new web tech to TVs

Opera has confirmed that it will be showing off three new Opera Devices product releases at CES 2010, bringing its latest generation of browser technology to TVs, set top boxes, portable media players, MIDs and cars.

Opera Devices will show off two SDKs – the Opera Devices 10.15 SDK for Linux and Windows CE (WinCE) platforms – as well as the company's new standalone browser for devices: Opera Devices 10 for WinCE.

The latter uses the same user interface as the popular Opera Mobile and Opera Mini browser as Opera tries to unify the look and feel of its products across its ranges.

Flexible core

"Opera Devices SDKs are built with freedom and flexibility at their core, giving customers the ability to build a full web browser, a widget or an application platform on any connected device, including TVs, STBs, media players, mobile internet devices, and many more," said Christen Krogh, Chief Development Officer, Opera Software.

"The TV industry's evolution and innovation has created a demand for toolkits that can handle next generation IPTV and hybrid broadcast/broadband services on any TV screen.

"Opera Devices SDK for Linux is just the comprehensive client to help customers harness the power of web technology."