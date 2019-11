We ain't pickin' or minin' now, pal

The Bitcoin-alike cryptocurrency Coinye is dead at one week old, killed by its namesake, self-proclaimed nucleus of culture Kanye West, and his unrelenting legal team. RIP.

Good job Doge's a bit more chilled out about this whole hot cryptocurrency mess.

UPDATE: COINYE IS BACK

