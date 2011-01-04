Facebook worth $50 billion, Apple worth $300 billion

Facebook now said to be worth $50 million, while Apple is currently valued at $300 million

Facebook is now said to be valued at at $50 billion (£32.27 billion), following a new round of $500 million private investment.

Elsewhere, Apple has most recently been valued at $300 billion, following a 2 per cent stock surge to kick off the new year.

Cash injection

The latest cash injection into the world's biggest online social network comes from Goldman Sachs and Russian investment firm Digital Sky Technologies.

Goldman Sachs will invest $450 million in Facebook, while DST will invest $50 million, according to a New York Times' source.

Both companies plan to raise an addition $1 billion in extra funding, according to the source, reportedly close to the deal.

"I don't think it's a replacement for a public offering, I just think it's a mechanism for delaying it," opined Jeremy Liew, managing director at venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Apple's latest $300 billion valuation follows a massively successful 2010, marked by the highlights of the launch of the iPhone 4 and the iPad. Apple is set to release the iPad 2 at some point early in 2011, and is also rumoured to be launching a Verizon iPhone in the US in the near future.

Via Reuters and TechCrunch