Report finds IBM and Microsoft catching up on Amazon in cloud

Amazon's success in cloud computing might be short-lived as data compiled by the Synergy Rersearch Group shows that Microsoft and IBM are growing at a much faster rate than AWS.

The market, worth a cool $13 billion (about £7.67 billion, AU$ 13.8 billion), is growing fast at a rate of nearly 50% year-on-year. SRG figures show that both IBM and Microsoft have gained market share over the past year while that of Amazon Web Services and Google have remained flat.

AWS revenues are still far bigger than Microsoft, IBM and Google cloud (IaaS, PaaS, Private and Hybrid) combined. Both IBM and Microsoft have also surpassed Salesforce, which now has the slowest growth rate in the top five.

Huge strides

John Dinsdale, a chief analyst and research director at Synergy Research Group, said: "While it [Amazon] remains a formidable leader of the market, Microsoft is making some huge strides in IaaS and PaaS while IBM now has clear leadership in the private & hybrid infrastructure services segment."

Last week, reports suggested that Amazon was on the verge of winning a $600m CIA cloud contract to provide a unified platform for all its divisions.

Via SRG