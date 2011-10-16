Avatar the most pirated movie ever

Avatar is the highest grossing and the most stolen movie ever

Avatar is the most torrented film of all time, according to a new list which chronicles heavily-pirated Hollywood blockbusters.

James Cameron's 2008 3D blockbuster has been shared an estimate 21m times, based on figures from BitTorrent's trackers.

The three-hour trip to Pandora is followed by The Dark Knight and Transformers which have both been illegally downloaded an estimated 19 million times using BitTorrent.

A small dent in the profits

Inception and The Hangover also perform well in the list, which tracks downloads back to 2006.

TorrentFreak reckons that is enough to confirm an all-time top ten because of the dramatic increase in piracy in the last five years.

Although 21 million illegal downloads is a tough number for any movie studio to swallow, we can't imagine Cameron and co will lose too much sleep. Avatar took $2.7 billion at the box-office.

Here's the list in full:

1. Avatar (21 million downloads)

2. The Dark Knight (19 million downloads)

3. Transformers (19 million downloads)

4. Inception (18 million downloads)

5. The Hangover (17 million downloads)

6. Star Trek (16 million downloads)

7. Kick-Ass (15 million downloads)

8. The Departed (14 million downloads)

9. The Incredible Hulk (14 million downloads)

10. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (14 million downloads)

Via: Gizmodo, TorrentFreak