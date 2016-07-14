HTC announce European management reshuffle

HTC has announced a reshuffle of senior management roles across Europe.

The changes from the manufacturer include the appointment of former-Microsoft Mobile VP Greig Williams to the role of VP of sales for Europe. The brand said that as well as working on business development and sales strategy Williams would lead the UK region on a daily basis.

Peter Frolund who had previously been responsible for the UK will now take on a role at HTC’s virtual reality brand Vive tasked with the job of driving sales in Europe.

The changes follow the news last week that influential former CEO Peter Chou would be leaving the business.

HTC’s delight

In a statement on the changes, the manufacturer expressed its delight at securing Williams’ services: ‘HTC is delighted to announce the appointment of Greig Williams, who has joined HTC as VP of Sales for Europe. Greig is responsible for business development, demand generation and sales strategy development for HTC in the European markets, and directly leads the UK region on a daily basis as well as supporting the global accounts and the Nordic, Benelux and Iberia regions.

He also joins the commercial board in the management of our European business. Greig takes over the UK market responsibilities from Peter Frolund, who has now fully transitioned to his role driving HTC Vive sales for Europe. We would like to extend our warmest thanks to Peter for his dedication to the UK sales team over the past 3 years.

Greig is a veteran executive of 12 years at Nokia across Europe, and prior to joining HTC was serving as VP of Microsoft Mobile, Western Europe following the Nokia acquisition by Microsoft. Greig’s strong sales background in the European mobile device industry will be a great addition to HTC.’