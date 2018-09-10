Halo 5: Guardians might be coming to PC

It seems there’s a chance we might see Halo 5 on the PC yet, at least going by some new box art for the game which has emerged on Amazon.

In its Amazon listing, Halo 5: Guardians has had some wording on its box subtly changed, and where previously it read ‘Only on Xbox One’, it now says ‘Xbox One Console Exclusive’.

That points to the fact that it could sneak onto the PC platform, given that the game would still remain exclusive to Microsoft’s console – and tellingly, previous Xbox games that have been ported to Windows 10 have used that exact same wording on the box.

Play Anywhere

As Ars Technica, which spotted this, points out, various recent games which are part of the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative – Xbox games that can also be enjoyed on the PC, such as Sea of Thieves – have been emblazoned with the ‘Console Exclusive’ label.

Therefore the theory is that Halo 5: Guardians is due the same treatment imminently, with Amazon having switched in the new box art prematurely. Gamers running Windows 10 can certainly keep their fingers crossed that this is the case, despite assurances in the (admittedly now distant) past from Microsoft that there are no plans for a PC port.

Halo 5 was first released on the Xbox One almost three years ago now, where it was generally very well received.