Google Meet is taking over all your video calls

Audio player loading…

The age of flipping between different apps to make video calls could soon be over thanks to a major update from Google.

The software giant has announced it is bringing its Google Meet video conferencing tool together with its more consumer-focused Duo platform into one single platform.

The move will provide users with "a single, integrated solution for both video calling and meetings", Google says, with the Duo app, first released in 2016, being renamed to Google Meet later in 2022.

Google Meet and Duo

To begin with, users will see Google Meet features appearing in Duo over the next few weeks, including the ability to schedule video meetings and customize virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings.

The move will see a range of Google Meet features will also be made available to Duo users, such as in-meeting chat, live sharing of content, real-time captions, auto-light adjustments and noise cancelation, and larger call sizes, with up to 100 participants now able to join a call.

Duo users will still be able to use the app, which Google says will retain all the tools that have made it so popular, including making calls via a phone number or email address, using filters and effects, sending messages, and asking Google Assistant to call using existing devices.

All Duo user conversation history, contacts, and messages will continue to be saved in the app, Google added, and there will be no new app to download or extra costs to pay.

The company noted that Meet can continue to be used on the web or mobile by Google Workspace users as long as the Meet service is on in the admin console.

"The past few years have accelerated and deepened our use of video communications to stay in touch with our friends and loved ones, learn new things, celebrate milestones, and even welcome new family members," wrote Javier Soltero, Vice President and General Manager for Google Workspace in a blog post (opens in new tab)announcing the news.

"Video communications is a major area of focus for us and you’ll continue to see our investments in Google Meet to help people to connect, collaborate, and share experiences on any device, at home, at school, and at work."