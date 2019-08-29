Garmin Fenix 6 series is official with big screens and new running tools

The Garmin Fenix 6 series has just been announced, with the range set to offer bigger screens than before, more control over battery life, and a new PacePro feature for runners, among other things.

Starting with those screens, the Garmin Fenix 6 itself has a 1.3-inch display, while the Garmin Fenix 6X has a 1.4-inch one and the Garmin Fenix 6S has a 1.2-inch screen.

On the subject of battery, there’s a new customizable Power Manager, which lets you see and control how various sensors and settings impact your watch’s life, giving you more control over its longevity.

The Garmin Fenix 6 (Image credit: Garmin)

And when it comes to running tools, the big new feature is PacePro, which lets runners create plans ahead of time directly from the watch, as well as receiving grade-adjusted guidance while running.

They will also be able to see their target split pace, the actual split pace, the distance to the next split, and how far ahead of or behind their target they are. That can all be seen from the watch itself.

Other features include TopoActive Europe maps, plus over 2,000 ski maps and 41,000 golf courses built into the Fenix 6. There’s also storage for up to 2,000 songs, the ability to sync playlists from select music services, and a ClimbPro feature, designed to give users better awareness of their environment during climbs.

A look at the Garmin Fenix 6 family (Image credit: Garmin)

Of course, the Garmin Fenix 6 range also sports all the expected features, such as GPS, a heart rate monitor, water resistance, and VO2 max estimates. The range can also track stress, monitor sleep, and sports a ‘Body Battery’ energy monitoring feature, so you’ll know how much to push yourself.

The range additionally supports contactless payments through Garmin Pay, and lets you get notifications on your wrist, including calls, messages and more.

The Fenix 6 range is out now and starts at $599.99/£529.99/AU$949, but you can upgrade to a Sapphire Edition with a scratch-resistant sapphire screen and other more premium materials.

There’s also a Fenix 6X Pro Solar, which is the first Garmin GPS watch to offer solar charging. It apparently offers up to 21 days of life as standard in smartwatch mode, but with up to 3 extra ones when using its solar charging skills.