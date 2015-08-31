Uncharted 4 release date gets mapped out along with a collector's edition

For all its wins at this year's E3, Sony missed a key opportunity to reveal a key detail on its biggest game of the year, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The game suffered a major delay earlier this year when gamers were told that they might need to wait an extra year for UC4 to hit store shelves.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait that long. Nearly two months later, however, Sony finally has a lock on Naughty Dog's next big title and has officially announced March 18, 2016 as the game's release date.

To make amends for the delay, Naughty Dog has announced both a special edition of the game, which includes a steelbook case, art book and in-game currency, as well as the gargantuan Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Libertalia Collector's Edition.

The latter includes everything listed above plus more in-game skins, weapons and a 12-inch statue of Drake himself. It's a regular El Dorado of Uncharted tchotchkes.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is due out on March 18, 2016, exclusively on PS4.