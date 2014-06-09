Microsoft reveals Halo: The Master Chief Collection, coming November 11

The Halo Master Chief Collection is coming to an Xbox One near you on November 11. Microsoft announced the package during its E3 2014 press conference.

As part of the Collection, every map ever released will be available running on original engines at 1080p and 60fps, all on dedicated servers so you can run around to your heart's content.

You'll get 4000 gamer score packaged with the games as well.

The optimized high-definition compilation includes four games for $59.99 (about £35, AU$64) : Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3 and Halo 4. Those who have been following the franchise may not November 11 is the 10-year anniversary of Halo 2.

Nightfall incoming

343 Industries General Manager Bonnie Ross also let slip that a new digital series produced by Ridley Scott and directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzen will connect Halo 1-4 to Halo 5: Guardians.

Halo: Nightfall will introduce a new Halo 5: Guardians character, providing the origin story of this lad or lass before we meet them for real later on.

Beginning in December, The Master Chief Collection owners will have access to the Halo 5: Guardians Multiplayer Beta.