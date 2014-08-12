Look at it there. All white and stuff

Microsoft has officially announced that a white Xbox One will be available to buy this October, with pre-orders kicking off today.

Previously only available for Xbox employees, the lighter-toned console will now be available for all to purchase and will come bundled with Sunset Overdrive when it launches on October 28 in the US and October 31 in the UK.

The bundle comes priced at £349.99/$399 and includes the console, controller, and a digital copy of the game.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft also announced that the One will soon be able to support media playback from USB or DLNA, and stream TV to smartphones and tablets running the Xbox SmartGlass app.