Is your PS4 full of hornets? Fruit flies? How about scarab beetles?

If the answer to any of those questions is "yes" then don't even think about sending your faulty PS4 back to Sony. Just don't even go there.

This tweet from @BrendanSinclair shows that Sony is sending out a checklist for people returning faulty PS4s, and one requirement is no insect-infected consoles. Got it?

Nice one, Brendan, but spiders aren't insects. Tut.

