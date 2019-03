Netflix. Hulu. Crackle. Crunchyroll. Sound familiar? Well they should.

Sony announced today that the PS4 will receive 11 apps on launch day - basically the same apps found on your

PS3

.

So there's nothing earth-shatteringly new about these apps, but the company did mention more will follow. However, it's not clear if they will be announced before the November 15 (November 29 in Europe) console release date.

