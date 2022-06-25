FromSoftware’s next game in ‘final stages of development’, says Elden Ring director

Audio player loading…

Only a few months after the launch of Elden Ring, it’s clear that FromSoftware is far from resting on its laurels, with director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealing that the studio has another game in the works that’s nearing the end of its development.

In a recent interview with 4Gamer (opens in new tab) (via VGC (opens in new tab)), Miyazaki was asked about a comment made during an interview back in 2018, in which he said that there were multiple games in development, two of which were unannounced.

The first of these, we now know, was Elden Ring but Miyazaki confirms in this recent interview that the second is now “in the final stages” of its development. It seems, then, that the game has been in development for a while – over four years, at the very least.

This announcement comes not long after a tweet from the official FromSoftware account (opens in new tab), which stated that the studio is currently hiring “for a wide range of positions for multiple new projects".

With roles like “Game Planner” and “System Planner” being advertised (opens in new tab), it's pretty clear that some of the titles are still in the early stages. Whether any of these roles is for the 'final stages' game mentioned by Miyazaki isn't known but it's certainly not impossible – ‘final stages’ is not ‘finished’, so there’s likely still plenty to be done.

Interestingly, Miyazaki notes later in the interview that, as a director, his “next title is already in motion” and that he would prefer to “avoid spoilers” in that area, which suggests it’s possibly in its early stages.

Miyazaki also confirms that Elden Ring will continue to receive updates even as work on new games gets underway. He wasn't willing to elaborate on what these updates will involve – though we have seen reports of DLC – but it’s clear that the studio has plenty of reasons to be hiring.

What could this new game be?

So, there’s a new FromSoftware game on the horizon. But what could it be? Well, earlier this year a new entry in the long-dormant Armored Core series was a popular topic in the rumor mill after a ResetEra (opens in new tab) user (via VGC (opens in new tab)) claimed to have received a survey on the game. In screenshots later leaked on social media (opens in new tab) it looked like it could be pretty well-along in terms of development.

However, the studio hasn’t confirmed these rumors and it could well be something else entirely. Regardless of whether or not this nearly-completed game is another Armored Core title, with Elden Ring not long released and Miyazaki seemingly at work on a new project, it's possible that he’s not at the directorial helm, though could be involved in another way.

Indeed, in the interview with 4Gamer he notes (translated using Google) that he is “developing multiple titles by directors who aren't me”. Only time will tell on this front, though.

As it is, with Elden Ring now out in the world and proving a big success for the studio, we hope we won’t have to wait too long for some official details on what this next game will be.