Far Cry 6 release date, trailers, news and rumors

Far Cry 6 wasn't exactly a secret, but Ubisoft finally announced the next installation in the Far Cry series during its Ubisoft Forward event on July 12.

Far Cry 6 takes place in a "tropical paradise frozen in time" called Yara. Yara is controller by dictator Anton Castillo (played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito), who aims to restore the paradise to glory with help from his son, Diego - through any means necessary. However, a revolution is taking place in Yara which aims to take down Castillo. Players take on the role of protagonist Dani, a revolutionist in the fight against Castillo.

Thanks to a PlayStation Store listing leak, which resulted in Ubisoft releasing a teaser trailer for the game likely earlier than anticipated, we already knew a fair bit about Far Cry 6 - even if Ubisoft has only officially confirmed some of the details now.

Want to know more? Then read on for everything we know about Far Cry 6 so far.

Far Cry 6: key facts

What is it? The sixth installation in Ubisoft's Far Cry series

The sixth installation in Ubisoft's Far Cry series When’s it out? February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021 What can I play it on? PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia

Far Cry 6 will release on February 18, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

Ubisoft has confirmed that PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to upgrade their versions of the game to the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions for free.

Far Cry 6 trailers

Ubisoft released the Far Cry 6 world premiere trailer during its Ubidoft Forward event on July 12.

In the trailer, we see Castillo giving his son Diego a bit of tough love, as civilians riot in the streets outside their mansion. Check it out below:

In addition to the world premiere trailer, Ubisoft also revealed the Far Cry 6 cinematic title sequence trailer during the Ubisoft Forward event on July 12. Check it out below:

Far Cry 6 news and rumors

Below we've rounded up all the biggest news and rumors surrounding Far Cry 6:

Dani Rojas

In Far Cry 6, players take on the role of Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter aiming to topple Castillo's tyrannical regime. You will be able to choose Dani's gender at the start of the game and customize them, like in Far Cry 5. In addition, Dani's actions will have a direct impact on the world and they will have more agency than we've seen with other protagonists in the series to date - with Dani starring in cutscenes and having their own voice.

Amigos

Fangs for Hire will be making a return in the form of 'Amigos', allowing you to recruit animal companions to assist you in fights. So far we only know one animal recruit: Chorizo, an adorable (but feisty) Dachshund.

Yara's mixed environment

In an interview with GameSpot, narrative director Navid Khavari called Far Cry 6 the "ambitious open-world yet". According to Khavari, the island of Yara encompasses a mix of jungles, coastal towns, farmland, and urban environments for the player to explore.

Frozen in time

Although Far Cry 6 is set in present day, due to Castillo's oppressive regime the island appears as though stuck it's stuck in the 1960s. That means you can expect vintage cars, gadgets and weapons.