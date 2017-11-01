European businesses lack IoT strategies

The world’s get more connected and we’re all itching to roll out IoT devices – right? Well sort of. New research from Zebra has revealed that European companies recognize the importance of IoT connectivity, but have been a bit slow to appreciate the implications of the change.

Businesses certainly recognize the opportunity that the technology will bring and are pushing ahead with IoT rollout, 25% of European companies that Zebra surveyed are investing at least £3.4m in IoT and two-thirds of companies are looking to increase the investment.

However, businesses are focusing on opportunity, but not implementation, as more than a third of European companies (34%) have no plan to address the cultural changes associated with deploying IoT. Even more worryingly, nearly two-thirds (60%) are not looking to address employee concerns about IoT implementations.

Business benefits

There’s a feeling of optimism around though. Businesses firmly believe that real-time’ intelligence, driven by IoT data will help their bottom line. According to the Zebra survey,

The researhc found that 79 % of European businesses consider ‘Real-Time Analytics’ the most important business driver for their IoT systems while a third are now analyzing their businesses KPIs to make adjustments in real time. In time, 59% hope to use that IoT data to increase revenues.

Richard Hudson, EMEA vice president and general Manager said that the technology offered a lot of benefits for the future. “The ability to sense, analyze and act in real-time on insights generated by IoT technology is one of the most significant advantages businesses can claim in an increasingly competitive, global market. Our research shows how enthusiastic European businesses are to gather actionable insights and become what we call ‘Intelligent Enterprises’,” he said.