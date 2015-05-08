How to get the most from your premium PC

Anyone who shells out the best part of £1,500 (around $2,300, or AU$2,900) or more on a premium PC likely has one thing deeply embedded in the back of their mind: how long will it be until my brand spanking new PC is limping under the pressure?

The good news is that it doesn't have to get to that point just so long as you look after the new rig and buy it plenty of treats to keep it going. You don't even need to splash out cash to ensure your PC remains in tip-top condition, and simple regular housekeeping measures can help to make sure that you aren't clamouring for a new machine too early.

What we've put together here is a list of ways that new premium PC owners can get the very best from their machine and keep it relevant for as long as possible.