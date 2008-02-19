NDrive G700: GPS with weather, movie listings

The NDrive G700 offers internet access on the move

Portuguese sat-nav firm NDrive showed off a new sat nav unit at last week's

Mobile World Congress

in Barcelona.

The NDrive G700 features heavily on its GSM/GPRS connectivity, which lets you connect to the web for local information including weather reports, traffic updates, movie listings etc. Just try to make sure to not surf the web at the same time as you're doing 70mph on the motorway...

Specs include a 4.3-inch screen, and aerial shots which are overlayed with direction information and POIs, Navigadget.com reports.

The NDrive G700 will go on sale next month, priced at €480 (£363).