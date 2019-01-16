Avoiding unwanted tracking online

Winston is designed to be a comprehensive privacy defense for the non-technical home user, so we've tightly integrated a number of technologies, some proprietary, to defeat user tracking. Through Winston, internet activity is encrypted and scrambled through a distributed peer-to-peer (P2P) privacy mesh network, making it impossible to correlate requests with individual users or devices. A beneficial side effect of this is that the user's physical location is hidden, preventing hackers from determine the locale (or even exact location) of a hacked Nest or other device.

At its core, Winston monitors all internet traffic occurring on the home network and assigns every website a privacy risk score (ie: 1-10 where 1 indicates little risk of data collection and 10 a high risk). Based on this risk assessment, dynamic security policies are set which impact how data is exchanged with that site. A few examples on how it blocks ads and hackers is:

Within Winston, cookie policies are set based on privacy risk, origin, destination and likelihood of breaking a site. For instance, third-party tracking cookies are typically blocked completely as are most disguised first-party tracking cookies. However, a cookie required to play a YouTube video on another site may be allowed, but on Winston it will have its expiration time set to 30 minutes from now while a Twitter cookie may be rewritten with false data.

Browser fingerprinting - a technique which can even deanonymize users in incognito mode - is deactivated within Winston as well.

User agent strings are rotated on a regular basis and shared between all compatible devices in the home, further obscuring the true origin of a particular request.