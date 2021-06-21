How to Use Your Apple Watch as an Alert System

Thanks to excellent fall detection, the Apple Watch is an ideal medical alert system. Apple's fall alert system is activated by motion sensors which quickly connect you to emergency services if you have a sharp slip and become immobile.

As a smartwatch Apple’s medical alert system is naturally mobile. Historically, medical alert systems for seniors with fall detection were domestic-only devices. They provided indoor protection, but didn’t work outside the home.

With the arrival of Apple Watch medical alerts, protection is now conveniently available anywhere, straight from your wrist. When the watch detects a loss of balance followed by a significant drop, Apple advises that it “taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert.” You can then dismiss this alert and tell the Health App you’re ok, or contact emergency services.

In this article, we’ll explain how to set up and use your Apple Watch as a medical alert system.

How to set up fall alerts on your Apple Watch

To set up fall detection on an Apple Watch, you first need to tell it to detect slips. To do this:

Any falls you have will now be recorded in the Health App. To trigger a medical alert to your emergency contacts, you’ll also need to set up a Medical ID.

How to set up Apple medical ID on Apple Watch

Firstly, open your Health app.

Here, you can add information that’s useful to emergency services in the event of a fall, including any medical conditions you have, known allergies or medications you take. Next, let’s populate your emergency medical contacts:

To remove an emergency contact, simply select remove and then press delete.

How to display Apple Watch medical ID to emergency services

To enable first responders to see your medical information, you’ll need to make sure Show When Locked is always on.

Select Edit and then choose Show When Locked.

What are the medical features included in an Apple Watch?

Medical Alert Features Apple 6 Series SE Series Apple 3 Series SOS Calling Yes Yes Yes Fall Alert Yes Yes Heart Monitor Yes Yes Yes Heart ECG Yes Blood oxygen measurements Yes Hearing alert Yes Yes

Fall Alert

We’ve already covered how this clever feature detects falls. What you may not know, is if you don’t respond to the app’s nudge, after a minute your Apple Watch will call the emergency services who can easily locate you thanks to GPS.

Fall Alert will also send a message to the emergency contacts you’ve named in your Medical ID. If you’re 55 or over, fall detection is automated via the Health app.

Heart Monitor

The Apple heart monitor will give you an alert if it detects an irregular heartbeat or worryingly high or low heart rate.

Heart ECG App

This app records your heartbeat and its rhythm. A graph will show you if the rhythm of the upper and lower chambers of your heart are normal. If they aren’t this could be a sign that you have atrial fibrillation, (AFib). To set up the ECG app on your phone:

Blood Oxygen Measurements

Blood oxygen levels tell you how much oxygen is reaching your lungs. By taking readings over time you can find out if you have a problem with your lungs.

Hearing alert

When decibels reach a level that could damage your hearing your watch will send you an alert. It is particularly useful if you are using headphones.

In summary

Once the Apple medical alert is set up, it’s a great way to discreetly keep in contact with someone elderly. It can also give you peace of mind if you have a loved one with a health condition or keep an eye on your own health.

You get medical protection from other medical alert watches of course. But what you don’t get, are the other great features included in an Apple Watch.