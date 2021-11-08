Forza Horizon 5 credit tips: how to make money fast

Forza Horizon 5 guides Forza Horizon 5 Auction House tips: how to bid, sell cars and make money

Money talks. Actually, scratch that - in a world full of excited disembodied voices, money is about the only thing in Forza Horizon 5 that keeps shtum. Laconic though it may be, the accumulation of it is ultimately the whole point of Horizon.

Credits (Horizon’s in-game currency) buy cars, tunes, houses, and for the first time in this game, clothing (previously you had to rely on wheelspins for a natty new pair of wellies). With a collection of over 700 cars to acquire like so many environmentally unsound Pokémon, you’re gonna need a lot of green.

Don’t worry, though - for years the Horizon community’s been applying some lateral thinking to the task of wealth creation, and you can use the fruits of their labor in the latest Forza Horizon to make a tidy sum in a short time. In this guide, we’ll take you through some of those top tips, so you too can make money fast in Forza Horizon 5.

Don’t buy cars

It may seem to run contrary to that previous statement about collecting cars to immediately suggest you don’t buy any cars - hear us out.

At the start of the game you’re given three very capable vehicles, and then showered with them in the form of wheelspins and story events thereafter. Welcome Pack DLC owners get a swathe of really valuable motors including S2 class specimens nearly immediately.

All of which means you don’t need to waste money in the early game buying mid-priced, mid-performance cars. That money’s better spent on a community-made tune that’ll transform any vehicle into a competitive example of its class.

Earn skill points, buy credits

Skill points are generated when you do something cool. Driving fast. Causing destruction. Drifting. Jumping. Exhaling. You get it, they’re easy to earn - particularly by heading offroad and chaining some jumps and destruction.

Once you’ve earned a bunch of them, navigate to the car mastery menu tile, found in the ‘cars’ menu tab, and spend them. Each car’s mastery layout is different, but all of them offer credits and wheelspins somewhere. In this way, you can convert a few minutes doing donuts in the jungle into cold, hard cheddar.

Bear in mind that skill points earned can be spent only on the vehicle you earned them while driving, and that each vehicle’s rewards differ. Forza Horizon 4 featured a vintage Porsche with a ridiculous cash payout in its skill points menu - we’re still hunting for the best payouts among the 700 cars in Forza Horizon 5.

Grind the Goliath

The Goliath is a really long road race. Like, 34 miles long. In a well-tuned S2 car you can complete it in 10-11 minutes. In an X-category? All bets are off.

The time and distance involved makes the Goliath a popular race for credit hunters. You can adjust the assists and AI difficulty level for a credit multiplier, but there’s a balancing act to it - don’t raise it so high that you cross the finish line well down the order and walk away with nothing but some XP.

XP is useful, of course. It unlocks wheelspins, and wheelspins mean money. But ideally you want to finish a Goliath race with revenue streams from both prize money and XP.

Flip exclusive cars on the Auction House

Every season, a couple of cars can be won by completing seasonal events. Some of them can be found on the Autoshow, but others are exclusives that can only be acquired this way. That means they’re really valuable on the used market - especially after the season changes and there’s no other way to get that vehicle.

You can make a lot of money by earning these cars the hard way, ticking off seasonal events, then listing them at auction once the season changes. But there’s a chicken and egg conundrum to consider here - most people want loads of credits so they can buy cars. Particularly rare ones. Are you sure you want the credits over that car you worked for?