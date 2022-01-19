Best places to hire employees: the top countries for a remote workforce

Remote working has had a big couple of years thanks to the pandemic, and it was already gaining in popularity before the pandemic – because, for lots of people, it’s preferable and more productive.

The surge in people willing to work remotely means that companies don’t have to find as many employees locally – and that’s a boon for everyone involved. It means that applicants have a wider choice of jobs, and it allows businesses to hire from a wider pool of talented staff without as many geographical restrictions.

If you want to hire remote workers, then the whole world is potentially an option, but that can be daunting with so many applicants from so many countries and many cultural factors to consider.

That's where we come in. We've highlighted ten of the best countries for hiring remotely, no matter the industry – so read on and gain some valuable insight.

Switzerland

There’s a lot to like about Switzerland. If we examine the central European country from a quality-of-life perspective, it’s almost always at the top of international rankings. And no wonder: the country boasts a fantastic location, low crime rates, clean cities, and an education system that is both affordable and world-class.

The technology, banking, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries dominate the Swiss economy, and the superb education system, significant foreign investment, and impressive quality of life mean that you’ll find no shortage of talented staff members if you want to hire remotely.

Indeed, the country is the envy of many others when it comes to educational standards and quality of life. If you get applications from Switzerland, give them serious consideration.

Singapore

Singapore regularly ranks highly among Asian countries for technological talent, and it’s one of the most globalized countries in the world – so it means you’ll find plenty of multilingual staff members with top-notch skills if you need to hire remote staff.

The country is regularly highlighted as one of the world’s most business-friendly states, and Singapore boasts a forward-thinking economy and transparent legal system that makes it easier to hire staff with the proper frameworks and compliance systems in place. The country’s education and healthcare systems both impress, too.

Singapore is a great place to live and to do business, so you’ll have absolutely no problem finding talented staff to work remotely – and it’s relatively easy to get the hiring process started, too.

Canada

Canada’s proximity to America and its English-speaking population makes it a consistently solid choice for hiring employees remotely. If you work for an American or British company then you won’t have to overcome a language barrier, and Canadian employees will likely already be familiar with the working methods and customs of companies in other English-speaking countries.

Combine this with Canada’s good education and healthcare systems and its impressive quality of life and you’ve got a country that’s always worth considering if you want to hire remote staff while removing some risk from the process.

Denmark

The IMD Business School produces an annual World Talent Ranking, which finds out which countries have the best staff – an essential consideration if you’re hiring a remote workforce.

Switzerland regularly tops the list, but Denmark is never far behind. Great educational standards and an excellent work-life balance mean that you can hire talented, well-adjusted staff in Denmark, and the country’s economy is forward-thinking, with lots of environmentally-friendly businesses in all manner of industries.

As with many European countries, Denmark is a well-balanced choice, with impressive education, a great quality of life, and staff who work in a range of industries.

India

It’s one of the biggest countries in the world with one of the fastest-growing economies, so it’s no surprise that India is a top destination for hiring remote workers.

India has vast technology and financial industries that are growing at a faster rate than equivalent industries in other countries, so you’ll easily find workers who are ambitious, quick to learn and experienced with the latest technologies and trends.

It helps, too, that the country’s average population is lower than many other nations – you’ll be able to hire staff who are eager to succeed and better able to adapt to new situations.

Germany

This European powerhouse regularly ranks highly in international surveys of educational and economic success, and the country has a superb quality of life. Combine those factors and you’ve got a country where you’ll have no trouble finding top-quality talent to work remotely.

The German economy is dominated by the electrical, automotive, chemical, and manufacturing sectors, so that’s a boon if you want to hire in those areas. Many German people speak multiple languages, and its central European location means many companies will have fewer issues with time zones and travel.

Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the world’s biggest countries, and its economy is growing at a faster rate than most other nations. That’s largely thanks to the rapid growth in the technology industry, and it’s bolstered by a young, ambitious population and a selection of superb universities.

Combine the young, educated populace with a tech-heavy economy and you’ll have a good time if you want to hire remote workers who are talented, hard-working and eager to succeed. Bear in mind, though, that you might have less success if you don’t want to hire in the tech industry.

Australia

This Antipodean island is a renowned option for people who want to escape their dreary home countries and live in a more enjoyable place. And no wonder: the country has spectacular weather, great beaches, and high salaries.

The Australian economy is varied, it’s one of the largest in the world, and businesses will benefit from the country’s lack of economic red tape and the relatively low barriers to entry. Australia will provide talented, happy staff in a range of industries, so it’s a great option for finding remote workers.

Philippines

This country follows the blueprint set out by many other fast-growing economies, with an expanding technology sector driven by a young, talented workforce. If you want to hire programmers, developers, or tech support staff, you’ll find plenty of options here.

The Philippines has good education and an English-speaking populace, too. Its strong European links mean that it has many legal frameworks similar to the ones you’ll find in Spain and the UK, so it’s easier to set up your staff and business operations in the country.

Austria

Austria is a similar proposition to many other European countries, with a growing economy, a talented workforce, and a large proportion of the population with a great command of English. And, with a strong social safety net and free health insurance, it means that staff and families in the country tend to have a great quality of life – which makes them better workers for your business.

In terms of industry, Austria excels when it comes to the manufacturing, chemical, automotive and luxury goods sectors, so the country is worth considering if that’s your line of work.

