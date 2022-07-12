This Meta Quest VR Prime Day deal nets you AU$100 Amazon credit and two free games

As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (aka the Oculus Quest 2) has very much been in demand, even outside of big sales. If you're looking to pick one up this week, the good news is that you can grab a 256GB headset and score yourself some great bonuses thanks to Prime Day.

This offer doesn't drop the price, but you will get yourself Amazon store credit worth AU$100 to use as you see fit at another time, along with two bonus games as well. This offer is only available on the 256GB Quest 2 model (opens in new tab), however, so it will cost you a full AU$639. (The 128GB option is sadly out of stock.)

Quest 2 deal will net you AU$100 Amazon store credit which can be used to purchase products "sold by Amazon AU", although a few exclusions apply. You'll also get two free games to get you started on your VR journey.

We had hopes that this year's Quest 2 Prime Day deals would impress more than ever, but they have been thin on the ground, likely due to stock shortages. We've seen the 128GB and 256GB models of the VR headset discounted in the past, but they've been holding their retail prices firmly in 2022.

You are at least getting a nice bonus if you choose to take advantage of the offer above, as that AU$100 credit from Amazon can be used to shop for more Prime Day deals, potentially at no extra cost to yourself.

In any case, we'd still recommend the Quest 2, even at this regular retail price. It's arguably the most accessible VR headset on the market, can be used wirelessly and doesn't require a gaming PC to power. The Quest 2 supports a huge variety of the best VR games, too, including some fantastic exclusives like Resident Evil 4 VR.

