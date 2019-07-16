Nope, not Amazon Prime Day. The best Nintendo Switch deal is at Walmart

Even on Amazon Prime Day, Nintendo Switch deals are hard to come by. That's why we were surprised to see that Walmart rolled out a tempting Switch bundle.

It's a custom Nintendo Switch bundle for $329, including a free game of your choice (among a list of four games you'll actually want to buy) and a an accessory: a carrying case. Here's the breakdown on this Anti-Prime Day deal:

Nintendo Switch console with Neon Blue & Red Joy Con controllers

with Neon Blue & Red Joy Con controllers Choice of one of four Nintendo Switch games: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, or Super Mario Party

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, or Super Mario Party Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector... Ematic Paw Patrol-themed (yeah).

Okay, you probably weren't itching for a Nintendo Switch deal with a carrying case themed after Ematic Paw Patrol. If you were, congratulations. For the rest of us, it's more of a functional thing: protecting your Nintendo Switch and its screen.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Why this is a good Nintendo Switch deal

The rest of the Nintendo Switch bundle is hard to criticize for $329. The console alone normally retails for $299, but because Walmart is trying to compete with Amazon Prime Day, there's a game (normally $59.99) and case (typically around $29) thrown in for extra cheap.

It's the best deal we've seen in the US since Black Friday, and while Nintendo Switch Lite was just announced for September, that won't take the place of the real Switch console for a lot of people who like to play their games on the TV, too (the Switch Lite lacks this functionality). For Nintendo fans without a Switch, this is the ideal Amazon Prime Day deal – only it's at Walmart.

Actual Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal

It's for the controller – Amazon has marked down its Joy Con controllers to $59.99, when the price is usually $79.99 (way too expensive for a console that costs $299, in our deal-huntings minds). A lot of times, you can find them for $69.99, so Amazon is really beating other retailers by $20 or $10, depending on where you shop.