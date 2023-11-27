Doing your holiday shopping? Here are 10 gifts that caught this tech expert's eye

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you're anything like me, you may still be wondering what to get for your friends and family. Finding the right gift has always been a struggle for me. You have no idea how many times a loved one has opened a present of mine only to hit me with a response reminiscent of the old "An avocado… Thanks?" Vine.

But nothing sparks the imagination like someone else telling you what they're getting for the holidays. I asked video creator Dani Marie, aka Techie Dani, to give me a little assistance in that department. She put together a list of fun items from Walmart that are perfect for a wide variety of recipients. "Walmart is a one-stop shop for anything I need for the holidays," she said. "Whether it's tech, toys, beauty, or outdoor equipment, I know I can get it all at Walmart for a great deal."

I don't want to have to call her every time I need help, so I asked her for some tips on where to start. "I think that the best gift is something that someone might not buy for themselves," Marie said. "I also try to give gifts that are either useful and solve a problem or provide entertainment. When choosing for my friends and family, I take cues from their lifestyles and interests and match tech products that I think complement their day-to-day activities."

I needed specifics, though. What are some must-gift presents during these holidays? "A Polaroid camera is such a fun option for anyone who loves to capture memories and appreciates a vintage aesthetic," she said. "We are all messy, so the Eufy robot vacuum is such a practical gift that anyone would love—because who likes to do chores? For anyone who works from home, gifting them a high-quality mesh Wi-Fi router system is supreme. Once they get a taste of that high-speed internet and see the difference the mesh system makes, they will be singing your praises."

Sidenote: As a remote worker, I'm really feeling called to that last one. In fact, I'm buying it. Keep reading to see her selection and what she has to say about each product.

Polaroid EB Polaroid Now Gen 2 Black & White - $119

"This is perfect for anyone who loves to capture memories and appreciates a vintage aesthetic."

Audio-Technica AT-LPGO-BT Wireless Turntable - $159

"Records are back! I love that this also has Bluetooth so you can easily connect it to your wireless audio system or speakers."

Olivia Rodrigo Guts - $28

"Start or expand their vinyl collection with this iconic album. Bonus points because this exclusive vinyl is transparent; it looks so cool on a turntable!"

Nintendo Switch™ Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe Bundle - $299

"Super-fun gift for kids or the whole family. Give more than one, and they can play against each other during family game nights."

Vankyo Leisure 3 Pro Native 1080P Projector - $129

"I think a portable projector like this is a great gift for students or anyone who has limited space but wants to host epic movie nights."

Onn. 8-Pack RGBIC Hexagon Lights - $29

"These would look so cool in a bedroom or home office."

Meta Quest 3 128GB - $499

"Great gift for the whole family. Everyone can take a turn and have fun watching each other play VR."

Netgear Orbi Mesh WiFi System with Router and 2 Satellite Extenders - $200

"Give the gift everyone wants: good Wi-Fi! This mesh network system will increase Wi-Fi coverage and speed."

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones - $348

"I love these headphones because they are super comfortable and lightweight—great for long travel days or working in an office."

Eufy RoboVan Clean L50 - $329

"I run my robot vacuums every single day. Once you have one, you won't look back. Anyone will thank you for gifting them this and taking chores off their weekly to-do lists."