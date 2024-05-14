Best VPN for Helldivers 2 in 2024

Helldivers 2 is the subject of a torrent of press coverage and fan backlash after Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) toyed with the idea of making it mandatory for PC players to link a PlayStation Network (PSN) account. The requirement isn't on the table anymore, thankfully, but Helldivers 2 is still delisted on Steam in more than 170 countries —and that's where a VPN comes in handy.

Why you need a Helldivers 2 VPN

If you're a Helldivers 2 fan, or if you've been dying to get in on the action, you'll have heard about the recent delisting drama. SIE tried to set a requirement in place that'd force PC players to connect to a PSN account—despite the fact that the PSN isn't available worldwide.

The decision led to the game being removed from over 180 Steam libraries, snatching Helldivers 2 out of the hands of a ton of players who took to social media to vent their frustrations.

Luckily, SIE got an earful of fan outcry and reversed the decision, but Helldivers 2 is still missing from Steam in a lot of places.

A VPN can help you get back in the game, however, with just a few clicks. VPNs cloak your IP address, hiding your original location, and tricks the sites you visit into thinking you’re somewhere else in the world. As a result, you'll have access to that location's local content—whether that’s games, shows, movies, or news outlets.

So, once you've picked out a VPN, all you need to do is connect to a server where Helldivers 2 is still available on Steam (like the United Kingdom or the United States), and access the game from your library like you usually would.

Helldivers 2 is no longer purchasable in 177 countries where PSN is not available (but some are still available like Baltics).This game has now received 215,000 negative reviews. pic.twitter.com/jJrb9QFafRMay 5, 2024

Your VPN can do way more than just open up the door to Helldivers 2, however. It'll help you check out other geo-restricted games that haven't arrived in your country yet, and you can hop from server to server, country to country, to find the best prices on AAA titles.

Will a VPN lower ping? Not if you pick a VPN with fast servers—just remember to connect to a VPN server as close as possible to the game's server. Check out the fastest VPNs, too, if you want a real speed demon.

If you're into matchmaking games, and want to team up with friends on the other side of the globe, a VPN makes it easy. Just connect to a server in the country of your choice and you'll have access to its lobbies, too.

Finally, for all of the Twitch streamers and competitive gamers out there, your VPN will help deter DDoS attacks that'd otherwise be massively disruptive. How? Well, a VPN hides your original IP address, making it way harder for hackers to get hold of it and target you with an attack.

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

How to choose a Helldivers 2 VPN

Do a quick Google search and you'll find hundreds of VPNs all vying for your hard-earned cash—and who has the time to vet them all? With that in mind, here are the key criteria to keep in mind when shopping around for the best Helldivers 2 VPN:

Speed : performance is everything in the gaming world, and nobody wants their match to be sabotaged by a VPN-induced lag spike or ping surge. Stick to speedy services, like NordVPN and Surfshark, that can handle data-intensive tasks.

: performance is everything in the gaming world, and nobody wants their match to be sabotaged by a VPN-induced lag spike or ping surge. Stick to speedy services, like NordVPN and Surfshark, that can handle data-intensive tasks. Servers : to unblock Helldivers 2 (and other geo-restricted games), a VPN needs servers all over the world, in locations where the title is accessible. So, keep a lookout for a VPN with a wide network of servers.

: to unblock Helldivers 2 (and other geo-restricted games), a VPN needs servers all over the world, in locations where the title is accessible. So, keep a lookout for a VPN with a wide network of servers. Compatibility : whether you're a PC gamer or a console loyalist, you'll want a VPN that works with all of your devices. Most VPNs come with multiple simultaneous connections, apps for mobile phones and consoles, and even router support.

: whether you're a PC gamer or a console loyalist, you'll want a VPN that works with all of your devices. Most VPNs come with multiple simultaneous connections, apps for mobile phones and consoles, and even router support. Security : boosting your online security and privacy is a VPN's bread and butter. Make sure to stick with no-logs VPNs with features like a kill-switch, that'll keep your data secure even if the VPN drops out, and tough encryption to keep DDoS attacks at bay.

: boosting your online security and privacy is a VPN's bread and butter. Make sure to stick with no-logs VPNs with features like a kill-switch, that'll keep your data secure even if the VPN drops out, and tough encryption to keep DDoS attacks at bay. Price: this is a big one—after all, who wants to part with wads of cash every month? Luckily, you can pick up a reliable service at every price point, including awesome cheap VPNs, so there's no need to stretch your budget to its breaking point.