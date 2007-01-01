Trending

Lian Li PC-201B review

This massive PC case holds it all

Our Verdict

Expensive but massive PC case for those who need the space

For

  • It's huge

    Has more hard drive bays and drive bays than you'll probably ever need

Against

  • It's £200

This is a giant, immovable totem of an enclosure, and its party trick is having a massive array of 12 hard drive bays and seven spaces for 5.25-inch drives on the outside. Nifty brushed aluminium makes an appearance once again and the case is predictably spacious inside. The only downside is that you pay for such enormity - this wallet-pummelling heavy hitter weighs in at just under the £200 mark, which is a lot of cash. PC Format Staff