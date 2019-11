It's big and difficult to set up, but it's worth the trouble

Antec's enclosure is another biggy, but can be tilted on its side to save space.

It's one of the more awkward chassis to use, too.

Having to unplug the control board and slide out the internal disk caddy is a bit of a fiddly task, but once it's in you've got the joy of eSATA to contend with.

The MX-1 comes with a handy eSATA breakout slot for the back of your case if your mobo can't handle it.