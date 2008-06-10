Toshiba Portégé G910 review

The Toshiba Portégé G910 (£399 inc. VAT) is the successor to the G900 - a Pocket PC offering lots of features for the business user. While its predecessor offered a sliding keypad, the G910 features a clamshell design and leather-look plastics, and looks more like a miniature laptop than a phone.

Part of this is due to a lack of buttons on the front of the device, along with a small, three-line monochrome display. The buttons on the front are limited to scrolling through your contacts list and making or receiving calls.

Superior keypad

Open the top - as you would a laptop - and you'll find a 3-inch touchscreen display. Although not the largest of screens, its pin-sharp VGA resolution helps to recreate flawless images. As such, we also found it an impressive media player, with movie clips proving easy on the eye.

The keypad is one of the best we've seen on a handheld device, offering big keys ideal for all hand sizes. It's too small to touch-type on, but placing it on the desk allows you to type using several fingers. The keys give a reassuring 'click', making it obvious that actions have registered. The pad also features ambient backlighting, with characters illuminated blue in darker conditions.

The G910 is packed with features, and connectivity is excellent. You'll find a Wi-Fi adapter built-in, and Bluetooth makes it easy to transfer files wirelessly. Download speeds are improved by the inclusion of 3G/HSDPA, and Push email support lets the phone send and receive emails without delay.

We found call quality to be good and, although the G910 is larger than most phones, we found it comfortable to hold.

Windows Mobile 6.0

GPS (Global Positioning System) is integrated, letting you use the Toshiba as a satellite navigation device if you install your own software. We tried it with Google Maps and the high-resolution screen helped to provide clear and easy-to-read mapping.

The Windows Mobile 6 operating system brings with it a full Office Mobile suite. It's easy to protect your files, thanks to an integrated fingerprint scanner. For those wanting to move files between devices, or simply access extra storage, a micro-SD reader is in place.

There's a 2-megapixel camera on the rear of the G910, which offers both auto-focus and an LED light for night-time use. With the small screen on the front only capable of displaying text, the phone has to be open to use the camera.

Camera aside, the G910 does very little wrong. The lack of features on the front will put users off, but the excellent VGA screen, specification and impressive keyboard make this a serious proposition.