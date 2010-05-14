Klipsch iGroove SXT review

The Klipsch iGroove SXT packs a mean punch for a small device. It’s just 30cm long and light enough to sit comfortably on most shelves, but its audio quality is surprisingly detailed.

It doesn’t (and couldn’t possibly) define the shape of the sound as comprehensively as a unit with discrete speakers, but it performs very well for a mid-priced compact dock.

Bass isn’t very prominent in the mix, and with no equaliser, it won’t get any stronger. Although far from poor, it won’t satisfy those who like their audio bass heavy. The overall balance between treble and bass is good, which makes for a wonderfully clean sound.

The iGroove SXT is now bi-amplified, meaning each driver has its own amplifier, so you can crank up the volume surprisingly high before you get distortion.

Its feature set is fine, but not exactly exceptional. A 3.5mm aux port offers compatibility with most audio devices, and there’s an S-Video output for watching movies on an external monitor, if you’ve a compatible iPod or iPhone.

The remote is standard fare, with power, mute, volume control and track skip. There’s no radio tuner, and despite its small size and weight, there’s no battery option – a pity, as it would make a great portable device.

A 1000mA fast-charging circuit can recharge a flat iPhone in around an hour and a half.

The Klipsch iGroove SXT combines a clean, detailed sound with a good balance between the bottom and mid-range. It’s a great dock for all-round use but less so if you like a lot of bass in your music.

