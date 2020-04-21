Cisco Webex Meetings provides businesses with a powerful video-conferencing platform that is easy to use and packed with features. It is best suited to large companies requiring a comprehensive video conferencing solution. It is also one of the most expensive video conferencing platforms available. These factors might deter some small- and medium-sized businesses.

In this Cisco Webex Meetings review, we ask whether it is the best video conferencing software for businesses and consider which companies might want to use the platform for their teleconferencing needs.

Plans and pricing

Cisco offers four tiered packages for its video conferencing software. The basic package is free and includes unlimited meetings of up to 100 participants, end-to-end encryption for calls, and the full suite of in-call features.

When billed annually, the paid plans begin with the Starter package at $13.50 host/month. This package adds basic administrator controls, cloud storage, and personalized customer support. The Plus package costs $17.95 host/month and provides businesses with advanced analytics and 24/7 customer support.

Cisco’s premier package, the Business package, costs $26.95 host/month. This plan doubles the capacity of meetings from 100 to 200, increases cloud storage, and offers brand customization options among other features. When billed monthly, these prices increase to $14.95 (Starter), $19.95 (Plus), and $29.95 (Business).

Larger businesses can also inquire into enterprise and webcasting options by contacting the Cisco sales team.

Cisco’s scaled pricing model means businesses can tailor the product to their individual needs. (Image credit: Cisco)

Features and utilities

In both the free and premium plans, Cisco offers the full suite of standard video conferencing features. These include screen sharing, call scheduling, calendar app integration, and file sharing. Cisco Webex Meetings also enables users to create in-call polls and run Q&A sessions for participants. These are useful inclusions that make the platform highly participatory, and a reliable choice for businesses that organize webinars or large video meetings.

Additionally, the premium plans offer more advanced features such as MP4 call recording, custom links for calls, and encrypted cloud storage of data. Another feature that stood out was the ability to access participant information (such as their organization or position) directly from the call. This makes it easy to know who is in the meeting and is ideal for mid- and large-sized businesses.

For administrators, the premium plans enable a high degree of control over users’ accounts and the features available within calls. The Plus and Business options include an administrative portal that provides data-driven insights on how and when employees are using the platform, and also offers analytics and troubleshooting advice.

Cisco offers all the standard video conferencing features and more. (Image credit: Cisco )

Setup

The Cisco Webex Meetings app is available on most devices and can be downloaded on the Cisco website or through a device’s app store. After the app is downloaded, the user can either log in using their Cisco Webex account or log in as a guest (requires name and password only).

On the mobile app, users can also log in using either their Facebook, Google, or Microsoft accounts. This option wasn’t available on the desktop application.

Cisco makes it easy to download and install the application. (Image credit: Cisco Webex)

Interface and performance

On both tablet and desktop, the app looks pleasing and runs smoothly. Important information is displayed prominently, such as the Outlook calendar showing upcoming video conferences and meetings.

We were also impressed by both the quality of our video call test and the pleasing user interface that made it easy to access the full range of built-in features. In a four-way call (approx. 30–50 Mbps internet connection), the audio was clear, and the video streamed at between 720p and 1080p. The in-built audio options also made it easy to alter settings to maximize sound quality.

The video call interface makes it easy to start recording, share multimedia, or change your layout. (Image credit: Cisco)

Security

Cisco has advanced security options that make it one of the most secure video conferencing platforms available. As a default option, Cisco encrypts all data traveling between the client and the Cisco Webex servers using AES 256-bit encryption. For organizations requiring higher levels of data protection, end-to-end encryption is an available extra.

Additionally, administrators have high-level control over user’s accounts and security and can activate features such as multi-factor authentication and mandated password changes.

Within meetings, all hosts can set a password and require the authentication of attendees before they join the call.

The Cisco multilayer security model makes the platform highly secure. (Image credit: Cisco)

Support

The level of support available is dependent on the pricing plan chosen. For businesses using the Plus or Business plans, 24/7 customer support is included. For companies using the Starter plan, assistance is available during business hours only. Finally, Basic plan users can access online support.

Online support includes several industry-standard options such as community forums, video tutorials, and how-to guides. For more complicated issues, users can open a case with the support team, speak with an AI chatbot, or call the support center directly. In our test, the wait to speak with a Cisco representative was over 20 minutes.

The online help center is the first place to look when encountering an issue. (Image credit: Cisco )

The competition

In a crowded video conferencing market, Cisco Webex Meetings is among the highest quality products. It is also one of the more expensive options. Those looking for a cheaper solution with similar features might look to two of its closest competitors, Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Microsoft Teams is marginally cheaper than Cisco Webex Meetings and benefits from the full vertical integration of the Microsoft 365 suite of applications. For businesses wanting a seamless and integrated digital workspace across many teams and departments, Microsoft Teams would be an ideal choice.

Zoom’s premium plans are also cheaper and offer some features unavailable with Cisco, such as unlimited cloud storage and a dedicated support manager. Considering its issues with data security, however, Zoom is less suitable for large businesses for which data security is a priority.

Final verdict

Cisco Webex Meetings is a high-quality video conferencing platform that would suit businesses of all sizes. It is, however, most likely to appeal to medium- and large-sized firms. The platform not only comes equipped with all the standard features expected in a video conferencing package today but also offers innovative features that separate it from some of its competitors.

While premium plans are comparatively expensive, the advanced administrative controls, rigorous security protocols, and personalized support make Cisco Webex meetings an excellent option for businesses wanting a comprehensive video conferencing solution. For organizations already using Cisco software or services, the Webex platform would be the ideal choice.