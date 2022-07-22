Zoom brings E2EE to its cloud phone service

Audio player loading…

Zoom has announced it is adding end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to Zoom Phone, its VoIP service for collaboration, as it looks to boost security protections even further.

According to a blog post (opens in new tab) by Zoom Head of Security Engineering, Max Krohn, video conferencing users will be able to upgrade to E2EE “during calls between users on the same Zoom account that occur via the Zoom client” using cryptographic keys known only to the devices at both ends of the call.

Zoom Phone (opens in new tab) isn’t the only tool getting end-to-end encryption. Breakout Rooms will soon have this feature, too. The changes will go mostly undetected, with few changes to the experience of a breakout room beyond each room receiving its own, unique encryption key.

Zoom end-to-end encryption

The option to perform this upgrade is found in the ‘More’ section of a call interface, however there are a few prerequisites to check if you are unable to encrypt your call. Firstly, the account admin should enable the function. The callers should also be on the same account, be using the Zoom Phone desktop or mobile client, and have automatic call recording disabled.

In an effort to provide “adequate protection,” the company has already rolled out data routing control, in-product privacy notifications and end-to-end encryption elsewhere.

The company says that using end-to-end encryption in a breakout room will be “the same experience” as a standard meeting, but will help protect private conversations and interactions outside of the main meeting space.

End-to-end encryption for both Zoom breakout rooms and calls requires version 5.4.0 of the app which is available for Windows, macOS and Linux computers, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

"Whether it’s E2EE for Zoom Phone and Breakout Rooms, our account theft protection tool, or automatic updates — we’re striving to make security accessible for everyone," wrote Krohn.

"These are just a handful of the easy-to-use tools that you can use to help safeguard your information while maintaining the flexible, reliable Zoom experience. Our frictionless, innovative design isn’t mutually exclusive with a strong security posture — in fact, they’re one and the same."