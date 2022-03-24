You don't need Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC to race the new tracks

Audio player loading…

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass was released earlier this month, with wave one adding new eight tracks to Nintendo's wacky racing game. But even if you haven't picked up the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC yet, or simply have no intention to, you can still race the tracks.

Nintendo has confirmed in the patch notes (via Destructoid) for its recent Ver. 2.0.0 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update that those without the DLC will still have the opportunity to race the new tracks as they've now been added to the online-play course rotation. That means you have the chance for a new track to randomly come up in Worldwide, Regional, and Tournament modes.

But the in-game rotation isn't the only way for those without the DLC to access these new courses, with Nintendo also confirming that those without the Booster Course Pass can access its new tracks by playing multiplayer with someone who does. This applies to Friends, Wireless Play and LAN Play.

In other words, as long as one player in your lobby has the DLC, the new tracks will be available to select for everyone (regardless of whether you have the Booster Course Pass or not). Of course, this does mean that everyone in the lobby has to vote for one of the new tracks, so you're somewhat at the mercy of other players.

Opinion: keeping things fresh

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While these methods mean you won't be able to access new Booster Course Pass tracks at your leisure, they're certainly a great means of testing out these new tracks before you commit to purchasing the DLC.

It's worth keeping in mind, though, that this is simply the first wave of the new Booster Course Pass tracks, with a whopping 48 in total to release gradually until the end of 2023.

While it's all well and good riding on someone else's coat tails for now, and as more tracks release they'll become more common in the rotation, but if you want to keep Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fresh for yourself (without relying on the rotation or others) then it's worth considering picking up the DLC.