Xbox Series X controllers get their first ever price cut in Black Friday gaming deals

If you've been chasing after a good Xbox Series X Black Friday deal, then you're in luck, as Microsoft has just discounted its official Xbox Wireless Controller 2020 gamepad for the Black Friday sales.

The next-gen Xbox Series X controller has seen price cuts in both the US and UK, dropping to just $39.99 at Microsoft for its Carbon Black and Robot White colorings – for a massive $20 discount. UK shoppers can also get one for just £44.99 at Microsoft after a £10 discount, or at Currys if you're looking at doing a bulk buy of Black Friday offers elsewhere.

More thrilling or out-there options like the Shock Blue or Phantom Magenta editions are selling for slightly more, at $44.99 / £44.99 and $49.99 respectively, but in all cases, you're getting $20 / £10 off its previous RRP for eligible models. We've listed all the key products seeing discounts below, though do head to xbox.com/accessories to see everything currently getting a discount in your region.

We don't expect these price cuts to be permanent, though – so if you've been lucky enough to nab an Xbox Series X console, or just plan to in the coming months, now is a great time to get a controller at a reduced price. (Keep in mind, too, that the console ships with one Xbox Wireless Controller in the box.)

Best Xbox Series X controller deals (US)

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft
Save $20 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft
Save $20 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: $64.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: $64.99 $44.99 at Microsoft
Save $20 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Xbox Wireless Controller Phantom Magenta: $69.99 $49.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller Phantom Magenta: $69.99 $49.99 at Microsoft
Save $20 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Xbox Wireless Controller Gray/Green: $64.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller Gray/Green: $64.99 $44.99 at Microsoft
Save $20 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Xbox Wireless Controller Red: $64.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller Red: $64.99 $44.99 at Microsoft
Save $20 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Xbox Adaptive Controller: $99.99 $79.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Adaptive Controller: $99.99 $79.99 at Microsoft
Save $20 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The Adaptive controller is designed to make Xbox gaming accessible for those with limited mobility, and can be hugely customized to the meet the needs of the player.

Best Xbox Series X controller deals (UK)

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft
Save £10 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £549.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £549.99 £44.99 at Microsoft
Save £10 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft
Save £10 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

The Xbox Wireless Controller has seen some improvements over the years, but its most recent is the best yet. The Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S gamepad offers a more premium feel without the price tag, with improved tactile textures and refined geometry resulting in a more accessible and comfortable gaming experience. There's even a new share button to make it easier to capture and share in-game footage and media.

We wish the controller was capable of recharging without having to purchase an extra add-on, though. Read more in our Xbox Wireless Controller 2020 review, or check out more accessory deals below.

More Xbox Series X accessory deals

Looking for more Xbox Series X Black Friday deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.