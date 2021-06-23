Vodafone switches to 100% renewable energy across Europe

Vodafone’s entire European network is now powered entirely by renewable energy, furthering its ambition to be ‘net zero’ by 2030 and across it’s enture supply chain by 2040.

The Newbury-based operator is now using solar, hydro or wind energy across its mobile and fixed networks, data centres, retail outlet and offices – four years ahead of its original target of 2025.

Vodafone has invested €65 million in renewable projects over the past year alone, leading to annual savings of 135HWh.

Vodafone environment

Energy has been further enhanced by more efficient network equipment and analytics technology, as well as the decommissioning of less efficient legacy core and 3G radio infrastructure.

This means the company has managed to achieve its target despite mobile traffic rising by 47% across its European territories. The next step is to extend this pledge to its African markets.

“From 1 July 2021, Vodafone’s customers across Europe can be reassured that the connectivity they use is entirely powered by electricity from renewable sources,” declared Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read.

“This is a major milestone towards our goal of reducing our own global carbon emissions to net zero by 2030, helping our customers reduce their own environmental footprint and continuing to build an inclusive and sustainable digital society in all of our markets.”

Vodafone’s other environmental initiatives include the use of network technology to lower the emissions of its business customers, and to encourage the re-use and recycling of excess stock and telecoms equipment.

The firm also asks all suppliers in all territories to detail their social commitments when bidding for contracts, with the company looking to extend its own values further down its supply chain.

Vodafone hopes this environmental drive will not only save money in terms of energy consumption, but will also position it as a socially-conscious provider in the minds of businesses and consumers. Only last week, new Vodafone UK CEO Ahmed Essam said it wanted to have a purpose ‘beyond connectivity’.