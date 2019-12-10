Virtually modelling surgery in real-time: a Q&A with HeartFlow

HeartFlow has had a huge impact in hospitals across NHS England by reducing the waiting times for treatment. Traditionally, when diagnosing Coronary Heart Disease (CHD), many hospitals had to rely on access to stress testing which often involves multiple tests to assess a single patient. This adds strain on cardiac resources with long waiting times, and is not always accurate.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust serves a population of approximately one million. For example, since rolling out HeartFlow’s technology in 2018 it has helped clinicians at the hospital reduce waiting times in the cathetirisation lab from several months to just six weeks. Furthermore, many patients who have had the HeartFlow Analysis don’t need further testing for CHD – as cardiologists’ desire for more information have been satisfied by the analysis that the technology has produced.

HeartFlow is also beginning to level the playing field between genders when it comes to heart health and the diagnosis of CHD. Last year, research published by the European Society of Cardiology found that women wait, on average, 37 minutes longer than men to seek medical help when experiencing heart attack symptoms which may result in worse outcomes for women.

Symptoms of coronary artery disease often differ between sexes and can often manifest in more subtle ways than chest pain – for example, if a woman experiences an ache in her jaw or back, or has nausea, then it could be a symptom of heart disease. Thanks to HeartFlow technology, doctors can see exactly what’s going on in a patient’s coronary arteries, no matter how nonspecific the symptoms they’re experiencing may be.

With innovations like the HeartFlow Analysis increasingly available to people within the UK, doctors are able to detect disease earlier, improving the chances of positive patient outcomes.