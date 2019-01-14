How AI is transforming the way doctors treat patients

HeartFlow has pioneered technology to help clinicians diagnose coronary heart disease (CHD). Using data from a standard cardiac CTA scan, the HeartFlow Analysis first uses deep learning in order to create a personalised, digital 3D model of the patient’s coronary arteries. HeartFlow then applies computational fluid dynamics and advanced algorithms to the model to assess the impact of blockages on blood flow. This analysis can help clinicians diagnose CHD, develop the optimal treatment for each patient and reduce the need for additional testing.

The potential of the HeartFlow technology to make an impact on the world is huge, given that CHD is the leading cause of death worldwide. It is responsible for more than 66,000 deaths each year in the UK and it is estimated that more than 2.7 million British people currently live with the disease.

The technology’s real-world applicability has been demonstrated in recent studies. For example, research from the ADVANCE Registry looked at more than 5,000 patients across Europe, Japan and North America. Using the HeartFlow Analysis allowed doctors to change their recommended treatment plan in two-thirds of patients. This meant that some patients who were due to receive stenting or a bypass were able to be treated with medication instead. Meanwhile, others who were due to be treated with medication only were identified as needing invasive management to optimise blood flow to the heart.