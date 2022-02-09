UK mobile and broadband complaints are at record lows

Audio player loading…

Ofcom says the number of complaints it received about mobile phone, broadband, landline, and pay-TV services fell to all-time low levels.

The regulator cannot resolve issues itself but publishes data every three months to help consumers make informed decisions and to encourage operators to improve their service and how they handle complaints.

The number of complaints in the broadband, landline and pay-TV markets all declined during the three-month period between July and September 2021, while volumes in the mobile sector remained at the same record low levels a year ago.

Ofcom complaints

This suggests that providers either have more satisfied customers or are getting better at handling or solving grievances.

Dixon’s iD Mobile was the most complained about mobile operator with 4 complaints per 100,000 customers, followed by Vodafone and Virgin Media. EE, Tesco Mobile, and Sky Mobile were the three least complained about providers but the industry average of just 2 per 100,000 customers was the lowest in all four sectors.

The broadband market had the highest industry average of 11 per 100,000, perhaps highlighting the growing importance of fixed connectivity to everyday life during the pandemic. TalkTalk and Shell Energy had the most complaints while EE, Sky and BT came I under average.

Sky remained the least-complained about pay-TV provider, with Virgin Media coming in last, while TalkTalk was the least popular landline operator.

“Complaints have fallen to a record low, and we expect providers to keep working to achieve the highest standard,” said Fergal Farragher, Ofcom consumer protection director.

“If you’re unhappy with your provider, it’s worth shopping around. We’ve made it easier than ever to switch, and you could end up with better customer service as well saving money.”