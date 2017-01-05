Toshiba’s business notebooks just got way more power and battery life

Toshiba has announced refreshes across its core business laptops, with the devices all benefiting from the introduction of Intel’s latest seventh-generation processors.

In total, nine models across the Satellite Pro, Tecra and Portégé ranges will get Kaby Lake CPUs, improving not just performance but also battery longevity, as the new mobile processors are considerably more power-efficient than Skylake.

With the Tecra line-up, the Tecra A40-D, Tecra A50-D (pictured above), and top-of-the-line Tecra Z50-D have been refreshed. The latter model boasts a 15.6-inch screen along with various security measures including a fingerprint scanner.

The Portégé A30-D has also been updated and offers plenty of ports and a battery life of up to 15 hours. It’s also a slim and reasonably light device, with the base model weighing 1.5kg.

Budget-friendly

The remaining five models to get Kaby Lake come from the Satellite Pro range targeting small businesses (and the education sector). They are the Satellite Pro A30-D, A40-D and A-50D, along with the Satellite Pro R40-D and R-50D. These are designed to be affordable laptops so as not to dent the budget of an SMB too much.

These refreshed notebooks will be coming out in the first quarter of this year in the UK, with pricing still to be confirmed. Toshiba also said it will be announcing completely new devices aimed at businesses later this year, which will also use Kaby Lake (unsurprisingly).