The best portable laptop battery chargers and power banks in 2018

Still, there are plenty of not-great laptop battery chargers on the market, making it hard to find something worthwhile. Luckily for you, we went ahead and highlighted the best laptop battery chargers and power banks you can buy in 2018.

1. Mophie Powerstation AC

The highest output portable battery

Capacity: 22Ah | Outputs: 1 x AC, 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C

100W output

USB-PD compliant to fast charge the latest iPhones

A bit pricey

Mophie Powerstation AC is all about high output to bring your devices back to life. It's Through its built in 100W AC jack, users will be able to power an 15-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, the USB-C port is rated at 30W with a USB-PD label, meaning its one of the few batteries capable of fast charging an iPhone X or iPhone 8.

2. Omni 20 USB-C

For when you also need a USB hub

Capacity: 20100mAh | Outputs: 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A | Notebook Connectors: N/A

High capacity

Lots of ports

Kind of expensive

If you have a newer laptop, and find yourself running out of juice throughout the day, the Omni 20 USB-C might be for you. Not only does it have an insanely high capacity, but it also allows charging of multiple USB-C devices simultaneously. So, if you’re working and you need to charge your Nintendo Switch and a mobile device, you go for it. Plus, the Omni 20 also serves as a USB hub, clearing out some extra storage space in your bag.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Mophie Powerstation AC

3. Poweradd Pilot Pro2

An affordable option

Capacity: 23Ah | Outputs: 1 x DC, 2 x USB | Notebook Connectors: 10

Long warranty

Tons of connectors

No Type-C connectors

Backed by a two-year warranty, the Poweradd Pilot Pro2 comes with 10 connectors to cover most of the laptops on the market today with a 23Ah/85Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 90W (20V, 4.5A). It’s also light enough to easily carry, weighing in under 560g. Unfortunately, there aren’t any USB Type-C connectors on this portable laptop charger, so if you have a modern Ultrabook you may want to go elsewhere and you will have to carry a separate power supply unit in order to keep the Pilot Pro2 charged up.

4. RAVPower RP-PB058

Geared towards newer notebooks

Capacity: 26.8Ah | Outputs: 1 x Type-C, 2 x Type-A | Notebook Connectors: 0

Just about the max capacity you can take on a plane

Type-C in there

Expensive

Advances in computer component technology mean that newer laptops now need less juice to work. This is particularly true for high-end models like the latest Apple MacBook, HP Elite x2 1012 G1, the Huawei MateBook or Dell’s popular XPS 13 family.

The common point for all of them is the fact that they have a USB Type-C connector. RAVPower can deliver up to 30W (20V, 1.5A) of power which should be enough for the target products. You can recharge it using a 30W wall charger that can also be used to power compatible laptops – very handy indeed.

5. MaxOak Apple MacBook Charger

Ideal for those with an Apple notebook

Capacity: 36Ah | Outputs: 2 x Type-A, 1 x Type-C, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 3

Massive capacity

Plenty of connectors

Heavy

Can't bring on a plane

Expensive

Here’s the perfect example of a vendor that went the extra mile to make sure that its product matches the expectations of the audience. The MaxOak has all the hallmarks of an Apple device – without bearing the logo – but with the matching brushed aluminium finish.

It has the second-highest capacity of all the battery chargers on this list, but these beefy reserves come with a big disadvantage – it has such a large capacity that at least one airline has banned it, so bear that in mind if you plan to use this peripheral to satisfy your long haul travels. It is relatively heavy at almost 1kg and will cater for most recent Apple laptops (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and MacBook) but nothing else.

6. Qi-Infinity Upgraded Powerbank

Plenty of ports on offer

Capacity: 35Ah | Outputs: 4 x Type-A, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 1

Fast-charging enabled

Great for Surface tablets

Expensive

Can't carry it on a plane

This is the only charger in this list that targets Microsoft’s popular Surface range by offering the appropriate DC output voltage (12V and 15V). It comes with a generous five ports, four of which allow you to charge other 5V devices (that includes anything from other power banks to tablets and smartphones).

What’s especially interesting about the Qi-infinity Upgraded Powerbank is the addition of fast-charging through Qualcomm’s Qi tech. You’ll be able to charge the new MacBook as well, but no traditional laptops that rely on a 19V DC output. Just keep in mind that its capacity of 35Ah may not be allowed on some airlines, similar to the MaxOak devices above and below.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and australian readers, check out a fine alternative in the RAVPower RP-PB058

7. MaxOak K2

The ultimate in battery capacity

Capacity: 50Ah | Outputs: 4 x Type-A, 2 x DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 11

Highest capacity on the market

A plethora of ports

Expensive

Can't go on a plane

The K2 is the world’s second highest mountain and it is fitting – to some extent – that MaxOak named this battery after that lofty peak. After all, at 50Ah, this is the biggest battery on our list and one that is also the heaviest of the lot. It supports laptops up to 60W (3A, 20V) as well as fast-charging.

Note that it takes up to eight hours to charge the battery and that can only be achieved via a proprietary charger. Sadly, it doesn’t carry a USB Type-C connector – which makes it useless for newer laptops – and you won’t be able to lug it around on the plane (as with the previous two peripherals, the massive capacity here may mean it’s banned on some flights).

8. Sandberg Powerbank 20000

Capable, powerful battery charger

Capacity: 20Ah | Outputs: 2 x USB Type A, 1 x DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 12

Plenty of laptop connectors

Slimmer than the competition

Dedicated charger

Sandberg's Powerbank is neither the cheapest nor the most powerful around. However, it does come with a couple of features that make it a rather enticing option. It outputs to a number of voltages (12V, 16V, 19V and 20V), automatically choosing the right one depending on the device which is connected.

There are also two USB ports, and they’re hardwired to output 5V. You’ll also get 12 different charge tips, but if you have one of the best Ultrabooks that need a USB Type-C port for charging, you’ll be out of luck. It also features a premium brushed aluminum finish, with bright blue LED status lights that clearly indicate the amount of juice left, or how close the battery is to being charged.

This product is only available in the UK and Australia at the time of this writing. US readers, check out a fine alternative in the MaxOak K2.

9. RavPower AC Power Bank

A charger with a unique feature

Capacity: 27Ah | Outputs: 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 0

AC power bank

100W

Can't carry on a plane

Only 2-prong

If you are looking for a versatile laptop charger, then do consider this RavPower offering. It is by far the most expensive model on our list, but this Reddot award winner carries a feature that no one has replicated till now. It has an AC output that can deliver up to 100W of power – yes, this could even power a TV if needed.

Note that you will probably need an adaptor (there’s one bundled) because the power bank can only accommodate two-prong plugs. You will be able to take it on a commercial flight, but you will not be able to recharge it via USB.

10. Dell Power Companion PW7015L

Great if you have a new Dell laptop

Capacity: 18Ah | Outputs: 2 x USB Type-A, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 0

Relatively affordable

Extra ports available

Dell only

Dell sells the Power Companion with various battery capacities. It is more compact than the RAVPower models, and the unit looks like a Dell power brick that charges your laptop. When you're at your desk, you can daisy-chain to recharge the Power Companion and your Dell laptop by connecting your Dell charging brick to the Power Companion, and then connecting it to your notebook.

Dell's Power Companion is a far sleeker battery pack if your office relies on Dell Inspiron, Latitude, XPS or Venue laptops and tablets, with the added benefit that it has extra USB ports should you need them.