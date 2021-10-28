This PS5 game deal offers a record low price on Deathloop ahead of Black Friday

Finding a PlayStation 5 console in stock continues to be an ongoing battle, but when it comes to PS5 games and accessories, there’s bound to be some sought-after Black Friday deals come November 26. (Not in the UK? Check out the best Deathloop deals in your region below.)

With PS5 games often retailing between £70 and £60 apiece, when a deal does come around, it’s usually a good idea to act on it. And when one of the best PS5 games is on sale? Well, you’ll want to be quick.

Currys has slashed the price of Deathloop on PS5 to just £39.99 – which is a saving of £20. However, things get even better if you use the code ‘GAMENEXTDAY’ as the price drops further still to £34.99. That’s a bargain if we ever saw one, and a price that’s unlikely to be beaten – even in the best Black Friday PS5 deals.

A contender for 2021’s game of the year, Deathloop offers an engaging blend of shooting and stealth gameplay which takes place during the course of one endlessly looping day. It’s best described as a ‘murder puzzle’ game, as you’ll need to gather information about your targets, find new weapons and abilities, and figure out how to take everyone out in one successful sweep.

With the PS5 continuing to be hard to find and unlikely to be discounted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, picking up games and accessories will be where the real savings are. Some retailers are offering some tempting discounts ahead of the sales extravaganza, though, such as this delightful Deathloop deal.

