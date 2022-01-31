This Nintendo Switch OLED deal is the best we've ever seen – and it likely won't be beat

If you've been looking for a fantastic Nintendo Switch OLED deal, look no further.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is available for its lowest-ever price at Tesco, as Clubcard members can grab the console for just £269. That's a massive saving of £40 off the usual asking price, and the biggest discount we've seen yet on Nintendo's new Switch model. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Tesco also has the original Nintendo Switch for only £219 for Clubcard customers, so you can save even more if you're not bothered about the Switch OLED's upgrades over the standard Switch.

The catch is that this deal is only available in stores, and the deal ends on February 10, 2022. It's worth ringing your local Tesco before you venture out, just to see if any stock is available.



The Nintendo Switch OLED features a vibrant 7-inch screen, improved speakers, a redesigned kickstand, and more internal storage. The Switch OLED dock also includes a LAN port for those who want to use a wired connection when playing online.

In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we said: "If you’re a first-time Switch buyer this is undoubtedly the model to buy, but the improvements to the Switch OLED will only really benefit handheld and tabletop mode users – and if you’re thinking of upgrading, don’t expect a Nintendo Switch Pro."

It isn't a necessary upgrade, then, but the gorgeous OLED screen might be enough of a reason for many to choose Nintendo's new Switch model. And at this price, we'd argue it's well worth making the extra investment over the standard Switch, as the improvements do improve the overall experience.

