Now TV boxes for Christmas are officially fuglier than the Bogeyman

It's that time of year when people lose any sartorial taste and start throwing shiny stuff and trees at their houses, so perhaps we shouldn't be shocked at Sky's latest loosely Christmas-themed Now TV boxes.

The Now TV box is, clearly, far too understated in all its small monochrome glory as it currently stands, so why on Earth wouldn't you be racing out to the shops to buy something that looks like a Rainbow got drunk with a Unicorn and vomited out a small media streamer?

Our favourite, clearly, is the Fungus the Bogeyman edition (who is, by his very nature, hideous) but we can't help but feel that he would be livid that his legendary terrible looks have been usurped by this...

And this...

and this.

This one...

DAWWWWW LOOK AT THE CUDDLING BEARS!!!

Remember kids, a Now TV box is for life and not just for Xmas.